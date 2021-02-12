Panel Built Equipment Booths Offer A Convenient, Highly Controlled Spaces Fast

Panel Built, a modular construction provider since 1995, has long developed building systems to help factories run more smoothly. Traditionally, Panel Built has supplied modular offices to create a calm, controlled work environment for manufacturing facilities. However, their panelized building systems can create a contained, precision environment for equipment and machinery as well. Panel Built’s line of equipment booths is designed to serve just that function.

Depending on the equipment, there are a number of different variables that may affect how the equipment functions. Equipment booths create a consistent, stable environment so that the equipment can always be operating under optimal conditions. One of the greatest factors for certain equipment is creating a constant temperature for the equipment to function in. Panel Built can incorporate high-performance HVAC systems into the building design to stabilize the internal temperature. Additionally, the equipment booth walls can be equipped with special sound-deadening materials in order to reduce the noise pollution permeating to the rest of the facility. Panel Built also provides certified one-hour fire-rated wall panels and non-combustible wall panels to enclose the equipment, helping to create an overall safer workplace with potentially dangerous equipment. The equipment booths are specially designed for each individual project to ensure each booth fits the customer’s unique needs. The equipment booths can be designed for both interior and exterior applications.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan, and began with the construction of pre-manufactured factory buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, cleanrooms, equipment enclosures, and more! Panel Built equipment booths are designed 100% to customer specification. Panel Built offers "A Better Way to Create Space" for all of your building projects.