Peninsula Truck Lines Celebrates 70 Years of Trucking

[Seattle, Washington, January 2021] From day one in 1951 when three family members started trucking between Seattle and Port Angeles, Washington, to today, it has been quite a ride. Peninsula operated in a heavily regulated industry with both rates and routes controlled by the Interstate Commerce

Commission and the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission. Expansion of territory was mostly through acquisition. Peninsula acquired some small companies and purchased some authority allowing it to expand with a Bremerton terminal in the 60s and an Aberdeen terminal in the 70s.

Relaxation of route regulation and acquisition of additional authority allowed Peninsula to expand in the 1980's into Portland, Oregon and points in Eastern Washington and northern Idaho. Peninsula

expansion in the 1990's has been to service a larger area from its existing facilities or to partner with other carriers to offer service to additional points. This has allowed it to provide service into British Columbia Canada, north central Washington and into the Eugene Oregon areas. During the decade of

the 1990s, the primary focus of Peninsula has been to increase freight volume and density within its existing service area. Peninsula has continued to slowly expand its service area. Moving into the Boise

area in 2000 and Medford in 2010.

“We are proud of our 70 years of history providing trusted transportation services in the Pacific Northwest,” said Brent Vander Pol, President of Peninsula Truck Lines. “We appreciate our customers, partners and team for making these 70 years possible. We look forward to having the green and white

Peninsula Truck Lines’ truck on the roads around the Pacific Northwest long into the future.”

In the past decade, Peninsula started working with national partner networks that allows the company to offer trucking services to and from other all parts of the United States and Canada.

More information on Peninsula Truck Lines can be found at PeninsulaTruck.com