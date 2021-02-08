Gebrüder Weiss completes brand integration in Poland and Malaysia

Lauterach / Krakow / Penang, February 8, 2021. With immediate effect, Gebrüder Weiss adds Poland and Malaysia to the countries where the company operates its brand. As of this month, the country organizations Gebrüder Weiss acquired from Ipsen Logistics in the fall of 2020, including a total of 126 employees, are fully merged within the corporate structures of the logistics service provider. The new Gebrüder Weiss offices now officially operate under the brand 'Gebrüder Weiss, Transport and Logistics.'

"For us, the name change of the two country organizations means the successful completion of the acquisition of Ipsen Logistics," says Lothar Thoma, Managing Director Air & Sea at Gebrüder Weiss. "All of the new locations were successfully and fully integrated into our GW systems. We are excited that all of us are now sailing under the orange flag."

In Poland, a total of 75 employees are now working for Gebrüder Weiss in seven offices in the cities of Krakow, Warsaw, Gdynia, Szczecin, and others. In Malaysia, Gebrüder Weiss welcomes 51 employees in three locations – Penang, Kuala Lumpur, and Johor Bahru, bringing the number of Gebrüder Weiss employees to nearly 1,600 at 82 air and sea freight locations around the world.

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 7,100 people worldwide and boasts 150 company-owned locations.

