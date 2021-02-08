B2B sellers plan e-commerce service push in 2021

But survey says companies are wary of hurdles in budget, technology, staffing.

February 8, 2021
DC Velocity Staff
Business to business (B2B) sellers plan to sharpen their control over inventory throughout the supply chain in 2021 in an effort to improve their e-commerce performance, a survey of 110 firms shows.

Respondents also said they plan to keep a vigilant focus on customer behavior, saying it would allow them to pivot and best take advantage of opportunities as they arise, according to the study by Digital Commerce 360, a Chicago-based research firm.

Following a strong performance in 2020—when 78% of B2B sellers showed revenue increases and 48% were up at least 25%—companies’ focus will shift in the post-Covid world with 61% of respondents turning their attention to e-commerce, the firm said.

However, sellers also listed five challenges to reaching those goals, including: finding a sufficient budget, creating a more sophisticated website for customer needs, integrating systems, finding staff with the right skill sets, and convincing more B2B customers to buy online.

