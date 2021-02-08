B2B sellers plan e-commerce service push in 2021

Business to business (B2B) sellers plan to sharpen their control over inventory throughout the supply chain in 2021 in an effort to improve their e-commerce performance, a survey of 110 firms shows.

Respondents also said they plan to keep a vigilant focus on customer behavior, saying it would allow them to pivot and best take advantage of opportunities as they arise, according to the study by Digital Commerce 360, a Chicago-based research firm.

Following a strong performance in 2020—when 78% of B2B sellers showed revenue increases and 48% were up at least 25%—companies’ focus will shift in the post-Covid world with 61% of respondents turning their attention to e-commerce, the firm said.

However, sellers also listed five challenges to reaching those goals, including: finding a sufficient budget, creating a more sophisticated website for customer needs, integrating systems, finding staff with the right skill sets, and convincing more B2B customers to buy online.