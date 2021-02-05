Panel Built, Inc. Introduces Employee Warming Booths for Cold Environments

As a provider of a wide range of modular buildings, Panel Built now offers a specialized warming booth to help businesses and employees that operate in harsh, cold environments. OSHA provides a variety of solutions for companies to take to help prevent against freeing temperatures. Among them is the recommendation to ensure workers can take frequent breaks for short amounts of time within heated, dry areas to warm up their bodies. To best fill this need for companies, Panel Built has developed a convenient, modular solution to create this warm, dry space to fit into environments of all types.

Panel Built’s line of employee warming booths can be designed to operate in both interior and exterior environments. The warm-up booths can be formed from a standardized version of Panel Built’s exterior buildings to provide a quick shipping solution for employers in need of a warming station as soon as possible. However, custom warming booth options can be easily formed by adapting the initial design to provide a multi-person warming stations or even to create a multi-purpose building. The small buildings can be delivered to the facility pre-assembled for quick installation or in a ‘knock down’ kit form, especially helpful when installed into hard-to-reach areas. Each booth is designed with a through-wall HVAC system with an option for baseboard heaters for even faster interior heating.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan, and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, cleanrooms, cleanrooms, and more! With each and every project, Panel Built’s mission is “To Solve Our Customers’ Space Needs with Excellence and Great Customer Service.”