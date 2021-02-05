CMA CGM Group expands U.S. presence

French shipping and logistics firm CMA CGM Group said this week it will enhance its presence in the United States with expanded operations in Virginia, including a U.S. branch of the company’s industry innovation accelerator program called Zebox.

CMA CGM began its U.S. operations in 1997, with headquarters in Norfolk, Va. The company employs 12,000 people across the U.S. and calls on 19 U.S. ports. The expansion program includes a $36 million investment to expand operations in Hampton Roads, reinforce its headquarters in Norfolk, and establish the American hub for Zebox in Arlington County, Va., the company said.

Zebox will work with industry partners and startups to develop innovative transportation, logistics, mobilities, and industry 4.0 projects.

“Virginia was selected following a competitive site-selection search that included competing markets in other states,” according to company leaders and local government officials. “It will become an essential place where entrepreneurs from all over the world meet and work on building tomorrow’s innovations.”