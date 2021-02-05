Solving Talent Management Challenges Now and In the Future

Demand for top talent increases as supply chain volumes and complexity rise, but the supply of that talent is decreasing. The shortages are in every area of the supply chain, from material handler to drivers to senior executives. This report highlights key challenges companies are facing with talent management, as well as best practices for recruiting, training, and retaining a strong supply chain workforce.
