New Large Scale Industrial Development Coming to Savannah

Savannah, GA (February 3, 2021)

VanTrust Real Estate, LLC (VanTrust), a full-service commercial real estate development company, recently broke ground on the 515-acre Interstate West industrial development in Bryan County, GA, just west of Savannah. The first phase includes a 1,160,640 square foot speculative Class A warehouse which will deliver in Q4 2021. The overall development boasts significant scale and flexibility with capacity for over 4,943,000 SF that will meet the needs of companies seeking distribution warehouse space from 100,000 SF to over 3,000,000 SF under one roof.

Located just off Interstate 16 and Highway 280, Interstate West provides excellent access to the Port of Savannah, Interstate 95, the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, and is within a four-hour drive of major markets including Atlanta, Orlando, and Charlotte.

The Port of Savannah is the fastest growing and third largest container gateway in the U.S. with 36 weekly container ship calls and is home to the largest single-terminal container facility of its kind in North America, encompassing 1,345 acres and nearly two miles of uninterrupted berthing space. Savannah is also the most westerly port on the Atlantic seaboard, providing shorter transit times for cargo destined for major inland markets.

“Interstate West can accommodate the largest distribution projects in the industry and the VanTrust team has a proven track record of delivering best in class facilities for some of the world’s largest retailers and e-commerce providers. Colliers International is excited to have been awarded this leasing assignment in the fast-growing logistics corridor along Interstate 16,” said Danny Chase and David Sink with Colliers International | Savannah.

“Interstate West is a large undertaking that will hopefully increase the Bryan County tax base and create opportunities for new jobs to be created in the community,” said Development Authority of Bryan County Chairman Sean Register. “With the continued growth of the Port of Savannah, we expect to see more of this type of development both here in Bryan County and throughout the region.”

“Interstate West fits the VanTrust strategy of serving the increasing demand for Class A industrial space,” said Marc Munago, Vice President, Development at VanTrust. “Savannah has long been on our radar based upon the market’s great fundamentals and we look forward to developing in the market and supporting the Georgia Ports Authority’s continued growth.”

About VanTrust Real Estate, LLC

VanTrust Real Estate, LLC is a full-service real estate development company. The company acquires and develops real estate assets for the Van Tuyl family portfolio and offers a broad range of real estate services, including acquisition, disposition, development, development services, and asset management. Product types include office, industrial, multifamily, retail, institutional, governmental, hospitality, and recreational. VanTrust works nationally with regional offices in Jacksonville, Dallas, Phoenix, and Columbus, with its headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, please visit vantrustrealestate.com.

About Colliers International

Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading real estate professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $3.0 billion ($3.5 billion including affiliates), with $33 billion of assets under management in our investment management segment. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn