John Hurst Is CWI’s New Vice President of Operations

CWI Logistics is excited to announce the hiring of John Hurst as its new Vice President of Operations. In this role, Hurst will plan and direct all of CWI Logistics’ operations, including policies, objectives, initiatives, and short and long-term operational goals.

Hurst brings over 30 years of management and executive-level logistics experience in warehousing and transportation. He was most recently Chief Operating Officer at Kane Logistics, a privately held warehousing and transportation company operating throughout the US. Prior to joining Kane Logistics, John was Sr. Vice President and General Manager of Yusen Logistics, a multi-national company at which he played a vital role in operations, sales, customer service, human resources, real estate, procurement, engineering, and quality. “We are excited to have someone with John’s depth and breadth of supply chain experience join the CWI Logistics family. His success in driving positive change and growing earnings in his previous positions is exemplary,” commented Kevin Margeson, President of CWI Logistics.

Hurst also brings academic expertise to his new role. He earned his Bachelor of Administration degree in materials and logistics management – transportation/distribution from Michigan State University. He completed his master’s degree in business administration at Pepperdine University in CA. CWI Logistics is thrilled to have Hurst on board and welcome him warmly to the CWI family.

About CWI Logistics

A Family owned and operated business since 1966, CWI Logistics plays a key role within its largely asset-based network of eleven (11) facilities totaling in excess of 60mm cubic feet of multi-temperature space. Located in Central Florida, CWI delivers its customers a comprehensive suite of specialty logistics solutions. The company provides cold storage and ambient warehousing and distribution, contract operations, 48 state brokerage services via its subsidiary CWI Transportation, value-added packaging, and trade management tools and data from a single trusted source. For more information, visit www.cwi-logistics.com.