Nexxiot takes the lead in ITSS-Working Group

Zurich, 02 February 2021 – Matthias Schwager, head of IoT at Nexxiot, is the new speaker of the Intelligent Transportation Systems Society (ITSS) Working Group 1. He was unanimously elected to the position in late January 2021. Besides developing the ITSS interface further in version 1.3, Schwager's main focus in his new role is to increase interoperability for customers. Furthermore, the Working Group is developing international standards for the cloud-to-cloud communication that reach across all transport modes.

“We are committed to driving forward the further development of the ITSS 1 interface as quickly as possible and to continuing the good cooperation with national innovation bodies, for example the German Technical Innovation Group Rail Freight (TIS). We want to implement the impulses that market players give us into practicable, international standards. As a result, we contribute to the establishment of important technical developments while laying the foundations for future innovations“, says Matthias Schwager.

ITSS industry standards do not have any legally binding effect. However, many companies, for example in the European rail freight transport, voluntarily integrate these standards. For Mike Ludwig, spokesperson of the ITSS, this is a sign that the work of the ITSS is a crucial part of the transnational innovation process. “With our work we can generate mass appeal beyond Europe. If our standards are functional and meet the needs of the market, it is attractive for companies to adopt the pioneering standards. We are glad to have an engaged company such as Nexxiot on board, that takes on important responsibilities in the ITSS and helps us realize our goals with its expertise“, says Ludwig.

In this context, Ludwig points out the importance of international standards: „The current COVID 19 crisis has clearly shown us how important it is to digitize international supply chains. It is essential that data can be exchanged easily and effortlessly, even across company boundaries. We can only take full advantage of the benefits of digital tools if we can guarantee a constant flow of data. Industry standards are a crucial contribution to this. We are thankful that Mr. Schwager from the Nexxiot team is taking responsibility for this as the new speaker of ITSS Working Group 1.”

About Nexxiot:

Nexxiot AG from Zurich, Switzerland, is a driver of the digital logistics of tomorrow. The company’s goal is to enable a five percent reduction in global CO2 emissions by increasing cargo transport efficiency and eliminating waste caused by empty runs and inefficient routes. To achieve this, the company empowers its customers to leverage the power of their data with cutting-edge technology. Therefore Nexxiot provides an integrated solution to track, find and protect cargo from over 160 countries around the globe and across 450 network roaming partners to ensure trust, security, and efficiency. Data from more than 4 billion travelled kilometers is stored in Nexxiot’s dedicated logistics cloud. Employees from over 19 countries contribute to the success of the company. In addition to its headquarters in Switzerland, Nexxiot operates in Germany, the USA and is pursuing a global growth strategy.

For more information, visit, visit www.nexxiot.com