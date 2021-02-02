Apex Material Handling Corp’s New Website Makes Researching, Sourcing and Specifying Equipment Easy - For Any Application Need

West Chicago, IL, February 2, 2021 – Apex Material Handling Corporation announces the launch of a new website, www.ApexMHC.com, featuring forklifts from leading manufacturers CLARK, BYD, and Big Joe in addition to pre-owned warehouse vehicles, parts, and equipment. The site was created to provide visitors with a modern, easy-to-use online resource with expanded tools to help quickly source the equipment and specifications they need. Along with additional resources, the site features an improved design, user interface and navigation tools.



Apex Material Handling is a leading equipment and service provider for businesses in the greater Chicago metro area. Visitors to the new site will also find extensive service offerings including on-site operator training, vehicle parts, service, and fleet maintenance programs. “We’re in the business of helping our customers do their jobs better by providing the right equipment for the job and the best service and support to get the most from it,” says Brian Butler, President, Apex Material Handling Corp. “Our team of experts with over 500 years of combined experience is proof of that promise and our new website is an extension of this - a one-stop resource for all of your equipment needs.”



Apex Material Handling Products & Services

New & Pre-Owned Forklifts

Warehouse Vehicles and Attachments

Parts & Service

Fleet Maintenance

Leasing & Rental Services

Operator Training

Operational and Safety Resources

Apex Material Handling Corp joins four other solutions companies under the Apex Companies banner, including Apex Automation Solutions, Apex Storage, Apex Warehouse Systems, and Apex Rack Repair & Safety. Apex Companies delivers a customer-centric, full-service approach to meet the needs of manufacturing and distribution businesses. The Apex team is cross-trained to address the full range of customer needs across all business units. The new website allows customers to access the full spectrum of Apex Companies products and services in a streamlined, efficient manner.

About Apex Companies



Under the Apex Companies umbrella, customers find a full-service warehousing solutions partner. The Apex team works seamlessly in support of the “We’ve Got This” banner to provide custom material handling and storage solutions that match each customer’s inventory needs and budget. Systems design, installation, automation, warehouse equipment, training, and service are found within the Apex Companies.