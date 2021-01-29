The Remarkable Journey of Deliforce

To keep all the logistics business on track and to ensure growth at an accelerated pace seems to be a tedious task, especially in the competitive online delivery market where time and user satisfaction are the key factors. Deliforce, a delivery management software assists the clients to solve their problems with remarkable features and agile methodologies. They rectify the existing issues with an insight to track the delivery agents and streamline the data for future analysis.

Focussing on the words of Mr. Chandrasekaran S., CEO & Founder of Deliforce, he said “We didn’t start overnight, we worked day and night to arrive at perfect strategies to suit the market requirements. We believe in nurturing honest relationships with our clients, that’s all our strength.”

Deliforces’ business growth strategies uphold trustworthy relationships with clients as their utmost priority to extend their full-stack solutions across the globe. The synergistic environment helps to tie-up with clients who are associated with various business niches such as food, medicine, and grocery delivery, e-commerce, spa home services, salon, banking, and many more.

About Deliforce:

Deliforce laid the first stone in the online delivery market platform with a unique perspective to simplify the delivery operations to go hand in hand with clients all over the business verticals. With this outlook, Deliforce has started the endeavor in 2018 which is now the top-notch SaaS-based delivery tracking and management system in Bangalore. Deliforce’s flexible workforce management platform extends its seamless service to many start-ups, SMEs, and enterprises.

Features:

Deliforce’s last mile delivery management software is a single-window solution for logistics and field force management. The team fulfills the final leg of the transportation of deliverables in the supply chain management system. The last mile carrier tracking software has intriguing features like smart route optimization that facilitates easy navigation to multiple destinations with great ease to keep deliveries on-time.

They offer automatic dispatch facilities, live tracking and ETA, delivery electronic proof along with e-signature of the customer, data and precise analytics management, an extensive dashboard with distinct features that admin can add, delete, edit, or set deadlines for the tasks and gives the alert for fuel and carbon emission of agent’s vehicles. The software can be synchronized over mobile and web that helps the clients to connect with the agents anywhere at any time. Customers can also share the feedback of the services provided by the company that help them to take necessary actions if required.