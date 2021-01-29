NextBillion AI Announces Mapping Industry Solutions For Telematics and Last-Mile Logistics

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – January 29, 2021 – NextBillion AI, an industry-leading startup in mapping platforms that provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) for enterprises, announces solutions for hyperlocal custom map API industry pitfalls in on-demand deliveries, telematics, and last-mile logistics.

Last-mile delivery teams rely on keeping ETA promises highly accurate, NextBillion offers custom and hyperlocal geocodes, search functionality, ETAs and snap-to-road solutions based on individual fleet and delivery use-cases.



“Every country has different truck laws, every vehicle type drives at a different speed, and each organization has different rules for hours of operations and drive-time,” said Gaurav Bubna Co-Founder of NextBillion AI. “NextBillion AI accounts for these various constraints in three ways: Inferences telemetry using our advanced ML to observe drive-pattern and roads taken, ingesting rules and logic directly from customers, or giving customers access to mapping tools to make their own adjustments on-the-fly natively into maps itself.”

This software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution factors in local road restrictions, vehicle types, rest and meal breaks and other specific special constraints. NextBillion applies AI to learn local traffic and weather conditions, unstructured addresses, and unique driving behaviors to build custom map APIs.



"For businesses that produce a high-volume of route optimizations and distance matrix calls, computations normally require 30 minutes to return optimal routes. NextBillion AI offers on-prem and private cloud solutions which allow a 3-5 minute return and an increase of up to 10x in performance and reduced latency," said Ajay Bulusu, Co-Founder of NextBillion AI.



Global Geocode API Solutions:

Handle Unstructured Delivery Addresses: APIs designed for specific delivery scenarios, such as type errors or poor formatting

Customize Rankings and Relevance: Built on-top of datasets to create the ideal search experience for various user scenarios, such as pickups vs drop-offs

AI Leverages Historical Data: Seamless integration combines previous delivery addresses and lat longs with NextBillion APIs to ensure mistakes can't occur twice

Enterprise solutions include custom scalable features for routing, navigation, directions, and distance matrix with lower final mile delivery costs, faster final destination arrival times, lower order cancellations, accurately priced orders, and fewer customer support tickets.

NextBillion AI’s solutions are natively built on OpenStreetMap, this allows for the highest level of customization and seamless integration with downstream engines for all industry map tiles.

