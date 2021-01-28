Orbital Wrapper Manufacturer Introduces Line of Stretchwrap

Reading, PA: Orbital wrapper manufacturer TAB Industries, LLC, Reading, Pa. (www.tabwrapper.com), has introduced a line of stretchwrap. Developed specifically for use with the company's TAB Wrapper Tornado line orbital wrapping machines, the TAB stretchwrap line features a choice of cast stretch films in 90-, 80-, and 65-gauges that deliver the load containment strength of heavier duty 120-gauge and 80-gauge films, respectively, to reduce the amount of plastic film needed and save on packaging costs. Proven in the wrapping and safe transport of unitized pallet loads with and without boxes, banding or strapping, the TAB stretchwrap films offer a wide choice of properties to suit the pallet load such as puncture and tear resistance, one-sided cling, high force to load ratio, quiet unwind, cold environment compatibility, and color, clarity or opacity.



Ideal for packaging, materials handling, and other professionals responsible for the safe arrival and acceptance of palletized products and equipment, the stretchwrapping films are stocked in clear, green, blue, and black as standard, and available in custom colors as an option. The stretch films are also available custom branded with logos and other graphics as an option. In addition to the films for orbital wrappers, the line of stretch wrap includes TAB hand stretch wrap, a clear film for manual pallet wrapping that provides high strength and unwinds quietly for facilities that have not yet automated the wrapping process.



For a free brochure or more information, contact TAB Industries, LLC, 2525 N. 12th Street, Reading PA 19605; 610-921-0012; info@tabwrapper.com or see www.tabwrapper.com.