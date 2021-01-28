Digital Supply Chain Forum 2021: IT Summit Moves Online with the Digital Twin

“Welcome to the Future of Intelligent Logistics”: That’s the theme of the Supply Chain Forum, presented by Siemens Digital Logistics for the first time as an online event on March 3, 2021. The software specialist for leading global supply chain management solutions is showcasing customer projects and forward-looking ideas that help businesses navigate the crowded marketplace for digital solutions.

“There is an explosive need for more consulting on new digital technology, and the call for integrated solutions is getting louder,” says Jürgen Schulz, Vice president Consulting with Siemens Digital Logistics. This stems from the dizzying array of new terminology associated with this technology, he adds, but also from the competing apps, systems, and platforms for managing logistical processes. “Predictive analytics, internet of things, artificial intelligence: There are many digital tools and options for the individual logistical challenges of each company and its specific environment,” Schulz adds.

Which methods and tools will be important for your own business? How can they be deployed to improve your bottom line? And how can the various IT options be combined into a harmonious ensemble?

The industry meetup brings together prominent supply chain experts from the worlds of tech and logistics, the twin pillars of successful digital transformation, to illustrate which solutions are used in which scenario and how they can be integrated effectively with other IT solutions. Speakers from Gartner, dnata Cargo, and Gebrüder Weiss will be among those offering insights into the world of digital logistics.

“The ability to combine diverse digital logistics applications into a harmonious ensemble will become more crucial than ever going forward,” says Schulz. Siemens Digital Logistics is ready to help customers with its portfolio of end-to-end software and consulting solutions in global supply chain management.

For more information on the Digital Supply Chain Forum 2021 and registration, please visit https://www.siemens-digital-logistics.com/supply-chain-forum-2021-en.html.