CONSOLIDATED CHASSIS MANAGEMENT ELEVATES MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH TWO STRATEGIC PROMOTIONS

Lake, NJ, January 27, 2021 – In line with the company’s strategy for growth with an emphasis on technology, Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM) announced today the promotions of two members of its leadership team. Thomas Martucci has been named Vice President and Chief Technology Officer and Timothy Sibley has been promoted to Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Both positions will report directly to Mike Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of CCM.

“In their expanded leadership roles, both Tom and Tim will drive two functions critical to our transformative growth strategy,” Wilson said. “Both are accomplished leaders in their respective fields, and I am confident in their abilities to drive enhanced value for our customers.”

Martucci, who joined CCM in July 2011, has more than 30 years experience in supply chain technology and will oversee all aspects of the company’s IT infrastructure and CCM’s market-facing software suite. Prior to CCM, Martucci was Chief Information Officer for both Seacastle Inc. and Interpool, Inc.

Sibley, who joined CCM in July 2019 with more than 25 years of corporate finance experience, will oversee all aspects of the company’s finance and risk functions. Prior to CCM, Sibley was Vice President, Finance for ITS Global. He also had held management positions at TRAC Intermodal and Prudential Financial.

