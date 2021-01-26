Industry Survey Ranks Averitt As “Most Recommended LTL Provider” In The Nation

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Mastio & Company, an independent research agency that specializes in the less-than-truckload (LTL) industry, recently honored Averitt Express for service quality.

Results from the 16th annual LTL Carrier Customer Value/Loyalty Benchmarking Survey placed Averitt as the “Most Likely to Recommend” LTL carrier in the country.

The study consisted of interviews with nearly 1,600 major shippers throughout the U.S. The interviews allowed shippers to gauge carriers on a number of attributes, including quality of performance, pricing and customer service.

“Our annual study gauges the overall shared experiences that shippers have with their carriers in terms of customer service, technology, reliability and ease of conducting business with,” said Kevin Huntsman, senior vice president of sales for Mastio & Company. “Once again, Averitt has illustrated its dedication to building strong partnerships with shippers that enable them to achieve their goals year after year.”

“Our team is honored to be recognized by the shipper community for our commitment to delivering the most reliable LTL service in the nation,” said Wayne Spain, Averitt’s president and chief operating officer. “From our drivers to our customer service and operations associates, our team’s ability to work together toward a singular goal is stronger than ever.”

About Averitt Express

Celebrating 50 years in 2021, Averitt is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management with international reach to 100+ countries. In its 50-year history, Averitt has grown from a small, local LTL carrier to a global logistics provider specializing in delivering customized transportation solutions that include LTL, truckload, international, distribution & fulfillment, dedicated, production and event logistics services. Averitt's technology offerings include a full suite of web-based shipping tools, electronic data interchange (EDI), warehouse management systems (WMS), and transportation and operations management systems. Together, these services and technology solutions provide “The Power of One” to shippers, allowing them access to multiple transportation solutions from a single provider. For more information, call 1-800-AVERITT (283-7488) or visit AverittExpress.com.