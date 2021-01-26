OmniTRAX Taps Class I Rail Leader Dean Piacente to Chart its Continued Growth

DENVER – The Broe Group’s transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX Inc., has named Dean Piacente its Chief Executive Officer. Piacente, an accomplished Class I rail leader with more than 20 years of tenure as a CSX commercial executive, assumes his new role on February 1, 2021.

“Dean is one of the most respected business leaders in rail. His depth of Class I commercial experience, record of sustained results, and demonstrated leadership make him the ideal person to lead OmniTRAX’s continued growth,” said OmniTRAX Board Member David Garin.

Piacente’s appointment gives OmniTRAX more than three decades of dynamic financial planning, analysis and multi-commodity expertise spanning intermodal, industrial, chemical, energy and third-party logistics across the North American rail network.

“Dean truly values the role OmniTRAX’s first and last mile services play in economic development and his extensive rail experience will be pivotal to help OmniTRAX bring the benefits of rail to new customers while growing more American communities,” said OmniTRAX Board Member Sean Broe.

Piacente sees great value in the established OmniTRAX customer-centric culture and its relentless commitment to safety that have paced the company’s strong performance.

“OmniTRAX’s growth is truly impressive and has produced a strong franchise comprised of diverse rail properties in key markets with tremendous opportunities that span the nation,” said CEO Dean Piacente. “I’m excited to bring my Class I customer and partner relationships to OmniTRAX to help realize our full potential.”

A New York native and Florida State University graduate, Piacente holds executive education credentials from Harvard Business School and Columbia University. Dean and his wife Tammy will relocate to Colorado, OmniTRAX’s corporate headquarters.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America’s largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Based in Denver, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar real estate, transportation, energy and investment organization with assets owned and managed across North America. Together, Broe managed companies employ more than 1,000 people and support employment of thousands of others through operations such as its Great Western Industrial Park in Northern Colorado. Its transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, Inc., is one of North America’s largest private railroad and transportation management companies specializing in: management services, railroad and port services, intermodal solutions and industrial switching operations. Its energy affiliates include Great Western Petroleum LLC, the largest private operator in the third most prolific U.S. basin. Broe Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group also has multiple investment affiliates, including Three Leaf Ventures, which is focused on innovative healthcare technology start-ups. For more information, visit broe.com.