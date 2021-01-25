Rhenus Group Announces Rebrand in the Americas Region

MIAMI- January 25, 2021- The Rhenus Group, a leading global logistics service provider, today announced the rebranding of its recent acquisitions in the Americas. As of January 2021, Freight Logistics International, Pirâmide SeaAir and Rodair will officially be known as Rhenus Logistics in the Americas.

“The commitment of Rhenus to the Americas will continue to grow with its 'One Group - One Brand - One Rhenus' philosophy," said Jörn Schmersahl, CEO of Rhenus Air & Ocean Americas. “The seamless transition of our recent acquisitions for the Americas has been fully integrated into our global network and will enable us to continue creating innovative solutions for our existing and future customers within the region.”

The integration of the acquisitions will operate under the Rhenus logo and identification, replacing their previous company names to reflect the global organization. The newly consolidating Rhenus Americas companies will continue to deliver supply chain solutions, international transportation (air and ocean), customs brokerage, compliance, warehousing and distribution at the Rhenus Americas regional headquarters in Miami, Florida.

Prior to the acquisitions made by the Rhenus Group in 2018 and 2019, all three companies specialized in freight-forwarding solutions. Freight Logistics International, headquartered in Miami, provided international transportation and fulfillment services to manufacturers, distributors, systems integrators and resellers of high technology products in the United States and Latin America. Brazil-based freight forwarder, Pirâmide SeaAir, operated as a licensed customs clearance broker for more than 20 years and has developed its customs clearance software for this purpose. Additionally, Canadian-based customized logistics solutions specialist, Rodair, provided international freight forwarding, project logistics, courier, warehousing and distribution, 3PL services and e-commerce solutions to fashion, retail, automotive, pharmaceutical and mining industries.

Together, the acquired and rebranded companies will further bolster the existing Rhenus solutions and play a vital role enabling access to market share growth as one global brand.

Rhenus has recently opened a new branch in Mexico City, expanding its Latin American presence for the Rhenus Americas Air and Ocean Division. For more information about Rhenus, visit www.Rhenus.Group.

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is a leading logistics service provider with global business operations and an annual turnover of EUR 5.5 billion. Rhenus has business sites at 750 locations worldwide and employs 33,000 people. The Rhenus Group provides solutions for a wide variety of sectors along the complete supply chain. They include multimodal transport operations, warehousing, customs clearance as well as innovative value-added services.