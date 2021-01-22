CLARK Material Handling Company Announces Appointment of Duke Equipment as an Authorized Dealer for the Orlando and Jacksonville Florida Markets

Lexington, KY – January 22, 2020 – CLARK Material Handling Company announces the appointment of Duke Equipment Company, a subsidiary of Ogden Forklifts Inc., as an authorized distributor of CLARK products in the Orlando and Jacksonville Florida markets.

“CLARK is very pleased to be represented by Duke Equipment for the Orlando and Jacksonville Florida markets. As a full-service warehouse solutions provider, Duke Equipment delivers a wide variety of solutions to customer material handling needs. Their ongoing and clear focus on delivering great service and support to their customers makes them a great fit with CLARK,” commented Dennis Lawrence, President and CEO at CLARK Material Handling Company.

Ogden Forklifts President and Owner, John Gehrhardt noted, “For over 60 years, Ogden Forklifts solidified itself as a top-tier forklift company through their commitment to quality and outstanding customer service. We are excited to add Florida Forklift to the Ogden team and are looking forward to continued growth throughout the southeast.” He continued, “Our success relies on providing customers with exceptional products and services. Through our partnership with CLARK, we continue to deliver on that commitment to quality.”

Duke Equipment will support CLARK new equipment, aftermarket parts and service efforts out of two Florida facilities: Florida Forklift (Orlando) located at 2586 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando Florida 32804; and Florida Forklift (Jacksonville) located at 1063 Haines St., Jacksonville, Florida 32206. Additional information can be found on the web at www.floridaforklift.com.

About Ogden Forklifts, Inc.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Ogden Forklifts, the parent company of Duke Equipment Co, has operated under the guiding principle of customers “never having to ask for anything twice.” This best-in-class approach to providing equipment and service has led the family-owned company to success since 1960.

About CLARK Material Handling Company (www.clarkmhc.com)

Located in Lexington, Kentucky, CLARK Material Handling Company has been an industry leader since its production of the first gasoline powered material handling truck in 1917. CLARK has over 550 locations worldwide with dealer representation in more than 80 countries. The CLARK product line offers a full range of I.C. and Electric trucks for diverse applications and designed to meet the wide and varying needs of our customers.