Kivnon presents its latest three innovations in mobile robotics

Kivnon, specialists in innovative mobile robotics solutions, presents its new three models of autonomous vehicles: the K03 Twister, the K50 Pallet Truck and the K55 Pallet Stacker, capable of circulating around the environment using magnetic guidance or mapping navigation, based on SLAM technology.

The new K03 Twister is a rotational mobile platform with dimensions of 700 x 500 x 280 mm, making it the smallest AGV of Kivnon mobile robot portfolio. With a load capacity of up to 400 kg, this vehicle has a rotational lifting platform that allows it to rotate itself while maintaining the absolute position of the load. Thanks to its small size and great maneuverability, this mobile robot facilitates the design of more compact and flexible solutions, as well as the optimization of intralogistics processes, thus reducing operating times.

The new Forklift mobile robots autonomously transport palletized loads of up 1,000 kg and lift heights of up to 1 meter. The new K50 Pallet Truck and the new K55 Pallet Stacker have the ability to move in both directions of travel and are equipped with lifting forks to transport and handle loads vertically and horizontally. Both products have been specially designed for the optimization of processes and tasks within a warehouse.

The three new models reflect the manufacturer’s new design line, with new shapes and new colors, which mark the beginning of the new look of the future mobile robots (AGVs/AMRs) from Kivnon.

Kivnon products are characterized by their robustness, safety, precision, and high quality, and have been designed following the user-friendly philosophy, that is, designed to create a pleasant, simple to install and intuitive work experience.

With this new launch, Kivnon consolidates its commitment to technological innovation and continuous improvement of its products to provide a response to the needs’ of its current and future customers. Today, the company offers a wide range of mobile robotics solutions for the automation of different applications within the automotive, food and beverage, Logistics and warehousing, aeronautics industries, among others.

For more information on the Kivnon mobile robots (AGVs/AMRs), please contact the Kivnon group via email:info@kivnon.com or visit the following page: mobilerobots.kivnon.com

About Kivnon

Kivnon designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs/AMRs) and systems to improve the productivity of internal logistics of its customers. Kivnon which has over 10 years of experience in AGV/AMR production is committed to global excellence with a complete range of AGVs/AMRs and related products to support its customers in the current transformation in the world of manufacturing (Industry 4.0). Kivnon.com

Besides the head office in Barcelona, Kivnon also has offices in Valladolid, Zaragoza, Vitoria (Spain), Großostheim (Germany), Coventry (U.K.), Puebla (Mexico), Detroit (USA), São Paulo (Brazil), Nitra, Žilina (Slovakia), Paris (France).