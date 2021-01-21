DB Schenker’s Golden Truck is Primed and Ready to Tour the U.S. in 2021

(Miami, Florida.) January 21, 2021—A brand name that’s synonymous with over the road (OTR) trucking, DB Schenker will be hitting the road in 2021 to showcase its trucking capabilities in the U.S. and North America.

The single largest trucking operator in Europe, DB Schenker is widening its footprint in the U.S. at a time when demand for trucking capacity is at an all-time-high and shippers need new carrier options to choose from.

Once it’s safe to do so, two DB Schenker drivers will climb up into the company’s Golden Truck and tour numerous states, stopping along the way to meet with customers, highlight the company’s trucking capabilities, and share their experiences via social media.

A concept developed in Europe, the Golden Truck tour will include virtual coverage showing where the truck goes, its activities, and the people that it interacts with. The side of the truck features a blue banner emblazoned with the acronym “ACTION,” which encapsulates DB Schenker’s core values of accountability, commitment, teamwork, integrity, ownership, and now.

“The Golden Truck is a traveling billboard meant to showcase our Americas trucking capabilities,” said Joe Jaska, EVP Land Transport, Americas Region at DB Schenker, “and our intent to continue building upon the trucking legacy that we’ve already established in Europe.”

With the truck, trailer, and driver in place and ready to roll, DB Schenker’s Golden Truck campaign will officially launch as soon as it is safe to do so with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the tour, the vehicle will be used to move freight throughout the U.S.

Jaska says the Golden Truck tour is part of a larger introduction that DB Schenker is making right now in the U.S. trucking market. “We want everyone to know that we’re here,” said Jaska, “and that we’re eager to grow our U.S. trucking business in 2021 and beyond.”

About DB Schenker Americas

DB Schenker is one of the largest Integrated Logistics Service Providers in the Americas with more than 10,000 employees in 123 locations providing over 27 million sq. ft. of distribution operations to its clients. DB Schenker’s Americas presence includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, United States, and Venezuela. DB Schenker offers land transport and air and ocean freight, as well as comprehensive logistics solutions and global supply chain management services from a single source. With integrated partners across the Americas, DB Schenker provides the best combination of intimate local practices knowledge and global capabilities.

