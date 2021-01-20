element14 Community Launches ‘Design for a Cause’ Design Challenge

Chicago, January 20, 2021 – element14, an Avnet Community, is giving its members the opportunity to come up with creative and altruistic solutions for global disasters. Members are encouraged to think outside the box and share ideas that could potentially be used to combat anything from global droughts and flooding, to world hunger or even complications from long term COVID-19 symptoms or other large-scale global problems.

“As headlines continue to focus on the disasters facing our world, we’re glad to be able to offer our community members the chance to work toward finding solutions and building something that can have a positive impact,” said Dianne Kibbey, Global Head of Community and Social Media for the element14 Community. “We hope this design challenge will inspire our community members to push themselves creatively and develop something that could be of use to people in need.”

Arduino is supplying 50 selected community members with a free Arduino Nano 33 IoT to help them build their designs. The Arduino Nano 33 IoT is a dual processor board that is designed to be a practical and cost-effective solution for makers seeking to add Wi-Fi connectivity to their projects. It offers enough flexibility to be helpful for just about any project the community members come up with.

Any submission that helps to support a cause and uses the Arduino Nano 33 IoT as part of the design is eligible to participate in this challenge. Potential projects could include:

Micro plastic monitoring buoy

Open source security system

Mobile refrigerator for vaccine distribution

Pest control system

Aids for those with long term COVID-19 symptoms

Safer cooking options for people with sight impairments

Mobility Aids

Open source electric wheelchair conversion kit

Participants can apply to receive a free Arduino Nano 33 IoT online until February 1. These sponsored challengers will be announced on February 8, with projects due on April 19. Sponsored challengers will be required to blog throughout their process, including publishing the final code and designs for the projects on the element14.com site.

The grand prize winner of the design challenge will receive a Creality CR10-S 3D printer from Newark, a 64GB iPad Air with WiFi, and will have $500 donated to the charity of his or her choice. The runner up will receive a 64GB iPad Air with WiFi and $250 donated to the charity of his or her choice. Those who complete the change and follow the participation requirements will receive a pocket digital multimeter. Winners will be announced on May 3.

To learn more about the “Design For A Cause” design challenge, please visit element14.com.