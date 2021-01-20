[Article Headline]

Charlotte, NC January 20, 2021 – SATO, a global pioneer in the development of auto-ID and labeling solutions, launched the PV4 mobile barcode label printer in North America and Europe today. This 4-inch entry model printer comes with best in class media capacity and rich interface options. The PV4 is engineered for productivity and accuracy in the harsh environment of high volume e-commerce operations.
Growth of retail e-commerce has accelerated worldwide due to consumer desire to avoid contact under the Covid-19 pandemic. It is estimated that the industry grew 27.6 percent globally in 2020 and is on pace for further 14.3 percent growth in 20211.
In e-commerce warehousing, a number of key processes require scanning, labeling, and relabeling
of items. These include basic order picking, split case relabeling2, putting away, incoming inspections, and cross-docking processes3.
Manual order picking ranks as one of the most time-consuming and therefore cost-intensive operations in warehouses around the world4. Human error can also be a bottleneck in this process, resulting in issues that could lower customer satisfaction.
Mobile printing of barcode labels can improve productivity compared to stationary printing by reducing walking time and other unnecessary movement. Also, by labeling at the point of application, e-retailers can decrease mislabeling errors for more accurate shipments and higher service levels.
SATO Corporation Head of Global Sales Hayato Shindo said, "At SATO, we are continuously striving to innovate and fill the gaps for customers, and the PV4 is built to complement a comprehensive track & trace solution. This mobile printer is truly flexible and durable for easy deployment and demonstrates our commitment to on-site optimization and our customer-first approach."
E-commerce operators can be assured of SATO’s commitment to full service and support. This includes localized parts inventory, engineering and on-site support, and all-inclusive coverage for total peace of mind.
Combining the PV Series with the PW2NX, SATO now has a full range of mobile printers for 2", 3", and 4" label applications. In addition, to e-commerce SATO mobile printers are ideal for item level pricing, specimen collection, cross docking and shelf edge labeling.
PV4 at a glance
