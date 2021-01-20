Going Big: Cardinal Logistics Expands Heavy Goods Last-Mile Home Delivery Capability With NRX Logistics Acquisition

CONCORD, NC. – Cardinal Logistics Management Corporation, a leading national provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced that it has acquired last-mile delivery specialist NRX Logistics.

The deal doubles the number of final-mile deliveries that Cardinal will handle annually – from 550,000 to 1.1 million – and substantially upgrades its delivery proficiency in the furniture, appliance, bedding and exercise equipment categories.

“This acquisition is part of Cardinal’s growing commitment to serving the last-mile space and providing the marketplace with a full-service delivery alternative for every type of big and bulky product,” said Cardinal Chairman Vin McLoughlin. “In addition to complementing the kinds of heavy goods we already deliver, it significantly expands our ability to perform complex last-mile services like white glove, product assembly and installation, all of which are must-haves for many online retailers.”

Established in 1989, NRX is best known for making high-quality, high-touch deliveries for leading furniture, appliance, bedding and fitness retailers in major markets throughout the United States.

“All of us at NRX are looking forward to being part of Cardinal. We share a common philosophy of running a business – including making sure that we’re an agile, hands-on and highly responsive partner for every client we serve – as well as a commitment to putting each client’s last mile first,” said NRX President Geoff Chasin, who will remain on board along with the rest of the NRX leadership team .

McLoughlin agreed: “We’ve admired NRX’s service record and customer focus for a long time, and believe its capabilities are an ideal fit for both our company and last-mile business. We’re looking forward to combining our two companies’ final-mile capabilities with Cardinal’s national scale to offer shippers a more well-rounded, national residential delivery option."

About Cardinal: Privately held Cardinal Logistics Management Corporation (a top 10 dedicated carrier and top 25 logistics provider) is a leading third-party logistics provider focused on supplying Dedicated Contract Carriage, Last Mile Delivery, Brokerage / Transportation Management, Warehouse / Distribution and Light Manufacturing solutions to multiple industries across the nation. Cardinal’s logistics and industry experts work directly with clients to optimize their supply chains by developing and implementing customized transportation solutions including specialized equipment and handling, and integrated technology.