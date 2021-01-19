New Logistics Center at Munich Airport Goes into Operation

A new generation of storage technology goes live at Munich Airport: Around a year and a half after construction began, the new high-tech logistics center at the airport went into operation today. From now on, the warehousing capacities of the airport’s retail subsidiary Eurotrade, the catering subsidiary Allresto and Flughafen München GmbH (FMG) will be combined under one roof in the building in the northwestern part of the airport site.

The total area of the logistics center including external storage areas is around 24,000 m2, meaning that the complex also has sufficient capacity to offer warehousing space to companies outside of the FMG Group. The building itself is 113 meters long and 76 meters wide and covers an area of around 15,000 m2. It includes facilities such as a 300 m2 deep freeze store designed for temperatures as low as -20°C. In addition, the building features a 100 m2 “fresh goods” cold warehouse cooled to a temperature of 4°C and a high-bay warehouse with space for more than 5,600 pallets. The logistics center also boasts a fully automated small parts store with around 32,000 containers, part of which is temperature-controlled to enable the storage and transportation of temperature-sensitive goods.

The product range of Eurotrade alone comprises more than 70,000 items that are delivered to around 50 shops at the airport. As a result, Eurotrade is the “main user” of the new warehouse. Goods that are intended for the airport’s secure area can be transported there directly following the prescribed check in the building.