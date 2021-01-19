CSafe Global Broadens U.S. Operations Opening a new Hub in Atlanta and Expanding Indianapolis Operation

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2021 – CSafe Global, the innovation leader in temperature-controlled container solutions for the transport of life-enhancing pharmaceuticals, continues expanding geographically to meet customer demand opening a new hub location in Atlanta and significantly expanding operations in Indianapolis.

The new location in Atlanta provides 8,000+ square-feet for storage and operations in partnership with Aero Logistics. “Atlanta is a critical location for international and domestic air cargo shipments and we are pleased to have found a trusted partner to maintain our world-class service standards,” remarked Tom Weir, CSafe COO. The Atlanta hub is fully operational and serving CSafe customers.

In Indianapolis, CSafe has reached an agreement with Phoenix Material Management to offer expanded operations. The new arrangement offers access to 20,000 square-feet of space to service and store CSafe RKN and RAP containers. Weir noted that, “this additional square footage will allow us to better serve key customers in the area and meet increasing demand well into the future.”

CSafe continues expanding its presence worldwide by investing in best-in-class facilities to provide the best service possible to customers in their local area.

About CSafe Global

CSafe Global provides end-to-end thermal shipping solutions to the pharmaceutical and life science industries worldwide. Using its proprietary, fully-integrated Artificial Intelligence capability, CSafe ensures containers are available when and where customers need them. Combined with the company’s industry-leading retest and reuse program, all CSafe customers are assured ongoing superior product performance for every shipment that also meets customers' sustainability objectives. With a presence in 150 countries, CSafe is committed to providing its solutions on-demand 24/7 with a 100% guarantee, thus making CSafe the partner of choice for the most challenging customers in the cold chain. CSafeGlobal.com