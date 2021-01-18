RoadOne IntermodaLogistics Acquires DDI Transportation

Randolph, Massachusetts, January 19, 2021 - RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a single source intermodal, distribution, and logistics services company, announces today the acquisition of DDI Transportation, an established, 38-year-old drayage and trucking business, based in Ashland, Virginia. This investment will bolster RoadOne’s domestic drayage capabilities on the U.S. East Coast and serve as the foundation for further expansion of this service portfolio. DDI provides rail and port drayage, full truckload and logistics services.

DDI will be known as DDI IntermodaLogistics consistent with RoadOne’s family of brands and will remain under Fred Huennekens and Dan Bugas management direction. Their expertise and uncompromising commitment to quality, safety and customer satisfaction will drive RoadOne’s future domestic drayage growth.

As part of RoadOne, DDI will be supported by RoadOne’s strong fuel, truck and insurance purchasing capabilities, national warehousing and depot services, as well as advanced, end-to-end TMS TrueVision technology platform.

DDI has a total of 13 locations on the U.S. East Coast: four in Florida, one in Maryland, one in North Carolina, one in New Jersey, four in Pennsylvania and two in Virginia.

"We are excited to join a company like RoadOne that shares our entrepreneurial approach to running and growing our business. We were most impressed with their commitment to customer service and safety, as well as the deployment of new technology that will drive growth in our domestic intermodal and regional truckload operations," said Fred Huennekens, CEO of DDI IntermodaLogistics.

“We are enthusiastic and eager to join forces and become an integral part of the RoadOne Team. RoadOne's national exposure will allow new growth opportunities within multiple industry segments and will greatly enhance our existing domestic intermodal platform and regional truckload services. We are very excited about the future," said Dan Bugas, president of DDI IntermodaLogistics

“I’m extremely pleased to welcome DDI to the RoadOne family of companies. Together, we will work to expand our domestic drayage services nationwide. This is a perfect complement to our strong, comprehensive international drayage service network. Our end game is always to provide the best in intermodal logistics and transportation services to our customers to enable reliable supply chain performance,” said Ken Kellaway, CEO of RoadOne IntermodaLogistics.

About RoadOne IntermodaLogistics

RoadOne and its affiliated companies deliver comprehensive single source logistics solutions that include the highest quality, reliable port and rail container drayage, terminal operations, dedicated truckload solutions, transloading, and warehousing and distribution nationwide.

RoadOne is committed to serving the changing logistics and transportation service needs of customers throughout North America. This vision of consistently delivering on a diversified service offering means that RoadOne will grow and innovate to help customers meet not only their business requirements but also increase the satisfaction of their customers.

US IntermodaLogistics and American IntermodaLogistics are part of Quality Logistics Services, a RoadOne IntermodaLogistics sister company. These Agent intermodal trucking firms are run by local entrepreneurs and are backed by the same leadership, ownership and umbrella of safety, sales, systems, and financial support as RoadOne. In addition, First Coast and Mile High Logistics, based in Jacksonville, Florida, are affiliated companies with penetration of U.S. Southeast markets and a network of agency terminals on the U.S. East Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Gulf. DDI IntermodaLogistics, serving the U.S. East Coast, is the foundation of RoadOne’s domestic drayage service network.

In 2019, RoadOne launched RoadOne LogisticSolutions (ROLS), a full-service drayage brokerage division. Headquartered in Tampa, ROLS will provide end-to-end drayage brokerage and related logistics services enabling RoadOne to continue its national intermodal network expansion efforts and better serve its customers’ supply chain requirements.

