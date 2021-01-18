Jon Menges Joins Aeronet Newark

Jon Menges has been appointed as the General Manager of Aeronet Worldwide’s Newark station. The 19,000-square foot facility is located in Carteret, well positioned near the EWR and JFK airports, and the Port Newark Container Terminal.

Mr. Menges has over 20 years of experience in shipping, logistics, and brokerage, including roles with Emery Worldwide, DB Schenker, EMO Trans, DHL Global Forwarding, and others. He is a past board member of the Traffic and Transportation Club of Philadelphia, having served a term as President. Mr. Menges earned a Bachelor of Science in Business/Marketing, and an MBA from the American Public University System.

Jon Menges comes to Aeronet at a time when it continues to build its presence on the Eastern Seaboard, and grow that market as one of the company’s international gateways.

About Aeronet Worldwide:

For nearly 40 years, Aeronet has provided its clients, in a wide array of vertical industries and sectors, with the very best in global logistics solutions. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, there is no shipment too large or complex. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.