GCCA To Welcome New Hires To Promote Advocacy Efforts

January 14, 2021 - The Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) announced today that Jordan Bonfitto has been named Director of Government Affairs and Rachael Oury has been named Senior Manager of Industry Promotion.

“I’m pleased that Jordan and Rachael are joining the GCCA team, bringing with them years of government and industry affairs experience,” said Matthew Ott, GCCA President and CEO. “We look forwarding to working to increase our advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill, in the new Administration, and better promoting the cold chain industry as a whole. Our member companies play such a critical role in ensuring people across the world have access to safe, healthy, high quality goods. With Jordan and Rachael, we are going to be able to continue to tell the story of the great work that our members continue to do.”

Prior to GCCA, Jordan Bonfitto served as Director of External and Intergovernmental Affairs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. In addition to his USDA experience, Jordan served on the National Economic Counsel in the White House as a Policy Advisor and worked on Capitol Hill.

Prior to GCCA, Rachael Oury served as Senior Communications and Digital Specialist at the U.S. Department of Energy. Additionally, she served as Special Advisor to the Director at the Centers for Disease Control during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to her work in the federal government, Rachael managed marketing at the Transportation Intermediaries Association.

About the Global Cold Chain Alliance

Comprised of its Core Partners, including the International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses (IARW), the World Food Logistics Organization (WFLO), the International Refrigerated Transportation Association (IRTA), and the Controlled Environment Building Association (CEBA), the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) represents all major industries engaged in temperature-controlled logistics. GCCA unites all partners to be innovative leaders in the temperature-controlled products industry. For more information, visit: www.GCCA.org or contact mrodgers@gcca.org.