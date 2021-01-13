East Coast Warehouse & Distribution Acquires Temp-Distribution of Maryland

ELIZABETH, NJ – January 13, 2021 – East Coast Warehouse & Distribution, a leading temperature-controlled logistics provider to the food and beverage industry strategically located on the Port of New York/New Jersey and in Philadelphia, today announced it has acquired Temp-Distribution of Maryland, Inc., a temperature-controlled transportation and warehousing provider located on the I-95 corridor just outside the Port of Baltimore. This acquisition will allow East Coast Warehouse to leverage its port-based expertise in its foray into both the Port of Baltimore and the Mid-Atlantic market.

“Temp-Distribution is an exceptionally well-run and reputable transportation and warehousing provider that shares several common clients and industry verticals with our company,” said East Coast Warehouse CEO Jamie Overley. “This acquisition will allow us to further grow and develop our service offering, expand our geographic footprint further south, and consolidate and cultivate our existing Maryland-based businesses.

Strategically located on the I-95 corridor just outside the Port of Baltimore within in a one-day drive of 80 percent of the nation’s population, Temp-Distribution offers temperature-controlled and dry transportation services, LTL-pool distribution and warehousing to clients from Fortune 500 companies to small shippers. Privately owned and operated, its service area includes Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and North and South Carolina.

“We look forward to both expanding our market presence and increasing our transportation and warehousing capabilities into a wider geographical footprint,” said Overley.

With more than 1.7 million square feet of temperature-controlled warehouse space strategically located on the Port of New York/New Jersey and in Philadelphia, East Coast Warehouse’s full suite of solutions, Safe Quality Food certification and flexible business model have helped it demonstrate its leadership status throughout the industry.

The company continually receives awards for its services and commitment to best-in-class customer service. In 2020 alone, it was named to Inbound Logistics’ Top 100 Third-Party Logistics Provider list, Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider list, and its sister company, Safeway Trucking, was named to Inbound Logistics’ Top 100 Trucking Companies list.

About East Coast Warehouse & Distribution

About East Coast Warehouse & Distribution

For more than 65 years, East Coast Warehouse & Distribution has served as a preeminent 4PL leader, offering integrated temperature-controlled logistics services to food and beverage importers.