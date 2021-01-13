Kessel Associates completes sale of 100 Commerce Road in Carlstadt, New Jersey

NEW YORK, January 13, 2021 — JLL Northeast Industrial Markets announced that it has completed the sale of 100 Commerce Road, a 12,200-square-foot commercial kitchen and distribution facility located in Carlstadt, New Jersey, on behalf of Kessel Associates. Emerline LLC purchased the property.

The fully air-conditioned property features a 1,200-square-foot office space, 14 parking spaces, 16’-clear ceiling heights, 27’ x 40’ column spacing, two loading docks and a drive-in door. The current tenant, Sterling Affair, is a catering firm.

100 Commerce Road is located five minutes from East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium and offers easy access to Route 3, Interstate 80 and Interstate 95 for convenient transportation across the tri-state area, and to the Lincoln Tunnel for travel into New York City.

Managing director Howard Weinberg of JLL Northeast Industrial Markets represented the seller.

“100 Commerce Road offers tremendous versatility for a range of uses and its location provides unparalleled access to the entire tri-state area and New York City,” said Weinberg. “This property stands out as a highly adaptable, well-situated industrial property as activity in the Northeast continues to grow.”

JLL formed its Northeast Industrial Region in early 2017, combining its industrial brokerage operations in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania into a single region. The firm merged its industrial business lines to better serve clients that increasingly view the industrial sector in all four states as one large interconnected market. The Northeast Industrial Market comprises approximately 1.54 billion square feet of industrial space, and represents the largest industrial market in the United States.

