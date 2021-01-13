ZACH POLLOCK APPOINTED CEO OF PILOT FREIGHT SERVICES

GLEN MILLS, PA – January 12, 2021 – Pilot Freight Services (Pilot), a worldwide provider of transportation and logistics services backed by ATL Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), is proud to announce Zach Pollock as Pilot’s new chief executive officer after the recent retirement of Gordon Branov. As chief executive officer, Pollock will work to grow Pilot’s operational success, work with senior leadership to develop and execute operations blueprints to meet Pilot’s business goals, create solutions to support current product offerings and encourage new opportunities.

“As Pilot begins the next chapter, I am honored and excited to take on this new role. I have worked for 16 years to help grow Pilot by providing solutions that meet customers’ needs, and I am committed to working with our incredible leadership team to continue this mission,” says Zach Pollock, chief executive officer. “Our greatest asset is our hard-working and dedicated team, and together we will deliver on our commitments to our customers and continue to cement Pilot’s role as a leader in B2B, e-commerce, global, last mile and logistics services.”

Pollock joined Pilot in 2005, where he climbed the ranks from district manager to regional vice president and then executive vice president, corporate stations and most recently as chief operating officer. Pollock provides a deep understanding of every aspect of Pilot’s organization and is a top expert in the logistics industry.

“Zach has demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities, drive and character. His success within the company and advancement is a testament to the significant opportunities available to Pilot employees,” says Jerome Lorrain, executive chairman of Pilot Freight Services.

ABOUT PILOT FREIGHT SERVICES

Pilot Freight Services, Inc. is an award-winning full-service transportation and logistics provider with 90 locations throughout North America. Pilot also has several locations in Western Europe and a presence in the Asia-Pacific marketplace. The company’s freight forwarding services encompass every mode of transportation, including air, ground and ocean, serving all corners of the globe. Pilot’s full mile and final mile home delivery solutions for heavy and hard to handle goods include value-added service offerings such as white glove, assembly and installation. Pilot’s logistics programs offer a complete line of expedited and time-definite services, international shipping solutions, product warehousing and inventory management. In addition, Pilot’s online shipment navigator, CoPilot, makes online shipping fast, convenient and secure. In 2018, Pilot adopted Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation as their national philanthropy partner raising funds company-wide for treatments and cures for children battling cancer. Learn more about Pilot Freight Services at www.PilotDelivers.com.

ABOUT ATL PARTNERS

Founded in 2014, ATL Partners is a premier sector-focused private equity firm that invests in aerospace, transportation and logistics companies. ATL brings deep sector expertise to its investment approach with nine investment professionals and seven Executive Board members who have decades of combined operating experience in each of ATL’s core sectors. For more information about ATL Partners, visit www.atlpartners.com.

ABOUT BCI

With C$171.3 billion of managed assets as of March 31, 2020, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) is a leading provider of investment management services to British Columbia’s public sector and one of Canada’s largest asset managers. BCI generates investment returns that help their institutional clients build a financially secure future. With a global outlook, BCI seeks investment opportunities that convert savings into productive capital that meet their clients’ risk/return requirements over time. BCI invests across a range of asset classes: fixed income; mortgages; public and private equity; real estate; infrastructure; and renewable resources. BCI’s private equity program, valued at C$17.9 billion, is focused on direct investments in industrials, technology, consumer/retail, healthcare, as well as financial and business services. For more information about BCI, please visit www.bci.ca.