Tippmann Innovation announces phase III expansion bringing Win Chill Cold Storage facility in Sioux Falls, SD to 463,825 sq. ft.

Melbourne, FL (January 8, 2021) — After the successful completion of phase I and II of Win Chill’s 330,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art cold storage facility, Tippmann Innovation (Ti) along with local contractor Gil Haugan Construction, support the next phase of continued expansion. This third phase will include a 133,825 sq. ft. freezer addition with 11 loading docks and 17,152 pallet positions.



The rapid growth of the region’s food processing market continues to drive demand for warehouse space from both local and regional food processors. Win Chill’s facility continues to exceed expectations and is primed to accommodate this latest phase of expansion. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue our partnership with Win Chill on this new expansion,” said Rob Adams, Principal at Ti. “It is exciting to see the success that Win Chill has had with this project and we are committed to our role in helping them continue to advance to meet the market demand for their services,” said Adams.

Through Ti’s experience with advanced engineering, planning, better design, smarter products and new technologies, this facility will not only be innovative, but more efficient and effective in meeting the demands of cold chain users.

About Tippmann Innovation (Ti): Known as an award-winning, specialty industrial cold storage builder with decades of experience in designing and building state-of-the-art facilities across the United States, Ti utilizes time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business and that are designed to maximize profitability through fully integrating operations and supply chain. Ti provides a full suite of cold storage construction services, including master site planning, and operations guidance. Ti’s consulting services help companies navigate the unique challenges associated with a rapidly changing industry. The Ti consulting team provides their clients with a sustainable competitive advantage, keeping them profitable and highly relevant in today’s modern cold chain. Ti has offices in Florida and Indiana.