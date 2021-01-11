Kivnon launches its brand-new mobile robotics website

Kivnon, specialists in innovative mobile robotics solutions, presents its brand-new website Kivnon.com, with a renewed, more modern, and functional design, which offers the user a pleasant and intuitive navigation. The new portal is available in several languages, English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and Slovak.

The new website has been designed following its user-friendly philosophy, allowing the user to find the information quickly and more comfortably. Through the main Homepage and the navigation menu, you can access any part of the website in just one click.

Among the main features that stand out is the complete page of mobile robots (AGVs/AMRs), with new pictures and a detailed description of each of autonomous vehicle. In addition, the new website allows visitors to find out the most relevant customers projects and the latest company news, and integrates social media buttons for Twitter and LinkedIn.

Kivnon has emphasized a responsive design so that the new website is accessible from any device, such as computers, tablets, and smartphones.

About Kivnon

Kivnon designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs/AMRs) and systems to improve the productivity of internal logistics of its customers. Kivnon which has over 10 years of experience in AGV/AMR production is committed to global excellence with a complete range of AGVs/AMRs and related products to support its customers in the current transformation in the world of manufacturing (Industry 4.0). Kivnon.com

Besides the head office in Barcelona, Kivnon also has offices in Valladolid, Zaragoza, Vitoria (Spain), Großostheim (Germany), Coventry (U.K.), Puebla (Mexico), Detroit (USA), São Paulo (Brazil), Nitra, Žilina (Slovakia), Paris (France).