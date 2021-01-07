CBRE Completes Sale of 8.2-Acre Site in South San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – Jan. 7, 2021 – CBRE announced that it has completed the sale of Shaw Business Center, a 8.2-acre covered land play in a strategic South San Francisco location. Darla Longo, Rebecca Perlmutter and the West Coast National Partners team along with Marshall Hydorn, David Black and Karl Hansen of CBRE represented the seller, Urban Properties. Prologis, the global leader in logistics real estate, purchased the property and was self-represented.

“This transaction is part of our strategy to acquire properties near urban population centers and add value to drive growth,” said Darren Kenney, senior vice president of capital deployment at Prologis. “We are excited to expand our 3.2 million square-foot portfolio in supply-constrained San Mateo County and find more opportunities to meet the demand for Last Touch® facilities.”

Located at 200-212 Shaw Road, 214-218 Shaw Road and 1264-1272 San Mateo Avenue, the property is adjacent to San Francisco International Airport and U.S. Route 101, connecting South Francisco to the rest of the Bay Area. The site is also 3.5 blocks from the BART San Bruno station and five blocks from the CalTrain San Bruno station.

“This was an extremely rare opportunity to acquire a site of this size in South San Francisco,” said Perlmutter. “Users will gravitate to this excellent last mile location, with 3.5 million people within a 25-mile radius. The property is prime for redevelopment and could become the only state-of-the-art industrial campus serving San Francisco and the North Peninsula.”

The North San Mateo County industrial market continues to tighten with a declining industrial base and increasing tenant demand.

