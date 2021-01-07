Bolloré Logistics employees are mobilized in favor of three charity organizations in the USA following Marathon Day

Marathon Day is a solidarity run created in 2016 on an initiative by Cyrille Bolloré, CEO of the Bolloré Group. Every year, Group employees around the world run five kilometers on the same day to the benefit of charity organizations working in favor of young people. In 2020, over 14,000 employees in 85 countries took part in the fifth Marathon Day, via a connected app.

The sum raised this year was divided among the ten countries with the most participants, in support of local organizations working at local level. Thanks to all the participants of Bolloré Logistics USA in the Marathon Day, USA was granted by the Bolloré Group a sponsorship to support a charity. As Marathon Day is a collective effort, it was decided to let all USA employees introduce a local charity organization that supports youth and education and in which they were invested. After receiving several submissions, two associations were selected to receive a donation.

Autism Speaks: Neil Dale, Regional Manager North East, made a donation on December 16th in Princeton, New Jersey to Autism Speaks, an organization dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. Neil Dale is involved in this association which has helped his son. “Through continued hard work, dedication and focus, Ryan is developing into a well-respected high school teenager,” commented Neil. “He is achieving his Black Belt in TKD”. The donation will help improve support for children with autism by providing them with appropriate support and services.

United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF): Lane Ahrens, Business Development Manager Midwest, made a donation on December 16th in Milwaukee to United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF), an association for the preservation and promotion of art in Southeastern Wisconsin. It carries out numerous actions in favor of youth to raise awareness and provide access to different forms of art. According to, Christine Hojnacki Chief Advancement Officer, a representative of UPAF, the donation will help to fund community art education programs and to organize artistic events for young people. “I am grateful to Bolloré for this donation and so proud to help support UPAF’s mission of brining the arts and arts education to underserved neighborhoods in Wisconsin” said Lane Ahrens, Business Development Manager Midwest.

In addition, Bolloré Logistics USA decided to select a third organization and match the donation of received by the previous two associations.

Whispering Manes: Enrique Guzman, Branch Manager Miami, made a donation in Miami to Whispering Manes, an association that allows disabled children to continue to develop physically and mentally and to flourish through the completion of equitherapy sessions. Enrique and his wife have supported the association for many years: “We get very emotional when we see these children with joy, touching the horses and wanting to communicate with the animals and people around them,” commented Enrique. The donation will allow more children to benefit from these therapies and will contribute to the sustainability of the association in these difficult times.

About Bolloré Logistics

