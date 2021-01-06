Hot gear for cold chain workers

Viewers the world over have gotten a crash course in cold chain logistics thanks to news reports on the distribution of Covid vaccines that must be stored at -90 F. While the stories have highlighted the challenges faced by operators of cold storage facilities, nothing much has been said about the comfort of the people who work inside them.

However, lift truck vendor The Raymond Corp. has given the matter some thought, and it has now come up with a solution. The company recently introduced the “Onboard Easy Attach Power Source” for its forklifts, which allows them to supply power for specialized heated clothing for workers. The Greene, New York-based company says its offering, which converts battery energy from a reach truck to power the heated clothing, can increase operator comfort in the harsh conditions of cold chain facilities and is now available for the Raymond 7000 Reach-Fork Truck model line.

The product features a rocker power switch and a magnetic breakaway connector, allowing operators the freedom to easily disconnect their heated clothing from the truck when they leave the operator compartment. Through a DC power converter, a 24- or 26-volt battery supply of a reach truck is converted into 12 volts to power the temperature controller switch, which ultimately powers the heated clothing.

“With the [new power source], reach-truck operators can now wear heated-insulated clothing to further increase [their] comfort and productivity,” Susan Comfort, narrow-aisle product manager for The Raymond Corp., said in a release. “[This] is another example of innovative Raymond products and services empowering customers to run better and manage smarter.”