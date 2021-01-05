Pinc Solutions expands trailer yard visibility with Lazer Spot deal

Yard management software vendor Pinc Solutions has struck a deal to provide enhanced truck yard transparency and efficiency by partnering with Lazer Spot, a third-party yard management service provider.

The deal comes as trailer yards are playing an expanded role as extensions of warehouses, serving as a mechanism to expedite shipments, support corporate sustainability goals, and reduce transportation costs, according to Union City, California-based Pinc.

By partnering with Alpharetta, Georgia-based Lazer Spot, the two firms will be able to help their customers to better manage uncertainties about customer expectations and demands, unstable freight capacity, and ever-changing guidance from governments and public health authorities, Pinc said. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1996, Lazer Spot provides yard spotting, shuttling, trailer rentals, and specialized yard services in more than 400 locations in North America. In their new deal, Pinc will complement that foundation through its digital yard management solutions, empowering Lazer Spot’s teams to improve operational efficiency while providing improved safety, visibility, and services to its enterprise customers, the company said.

The move is Pinc’s latest expansion, after making acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2020 of both RailcarRx—a provider of rail industry software solutions and services—and the ShipperConnect and ShipXpress transportation management system (TMS) software brands.