Equipment Depot Expands to 50 Locations Coast to Coast

HOUSTON, TX -- Equipment Depot, America’s largest independently operated material handling and equipment rental dealer group, today announced that Capital Equipment & Handling, Inc. (CEH) has joined the Equipment Depot organization. Over the coming months, CEH will integrate each of its four Wisconsin locations into Equipment Depot, enabling their shared customers to capitalize on the strengths and resources of both businesses.

The integration of CEH brings the total number of Equipment Depot locations to 50 nationwide and extends their service area to the entire state of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. With the combined capabilities of CEH and Equipment Depot, customers will benefit from an expanded network of locations across the country providing full-service material handling solutions that help improve productivity and maximize uptime.

Capital Equipment & Handling has officially changed their name to Equipment Depot, effective January 1, 2021. Equipment Depot’s President and CEO David Turner stated, “The Capital Equipment team already shares Equipment Depot’s focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences. It is exciting to unite our companies in supplying superior solutions that drive long-term success for businesses across the country.”

Gary Hansen, Chief Operating Officer of CEH, added, “Capital Equipment has been providing exceptional value to our customers for over 35 years, operating with the belief that outstanding experiences lead to lasting relationships. As we integrate with Equipment Depot, we are thrilled to offer an even greater range of products and heightened levels of support to our customer base.”

Equipment Depot offers an extensive line-up of industry-leading equipment and serves as a single source for forklift and aerial lift sales, service, rentals, parts, and integrated warehouse solutions. The company backs all products and services with its Performance. Guaranteed.® pledge and is committed to delivering the best service in the material handling and contractor services industries.





About Equipment Depot, Inc.

Serving local communities since 1939, Equipment Depot is America’s largest independently operated material handling and equipment rental company. Through its coast-to-coast network of 50 locations, Equipment Depot provides new and used forklifts, aerial lifts, service, parts, equipment rentals, automation and strategic warehouse solutions for customers in a wide array of industries. The company’s commitment to service is backed by its one-of-a-kind promise: Performance. Guaranteed.® For more information, visit www.eqdepot.com.

About Capital Equipment & Handling, Inc.

Capital Equipment & Handling Inc. is a premier, full-line material handling company servicing Wisconsin, Upper Michigan and northern Illinois since 1984. The company represents UniCarriers and CLARK brand forklifts, Rocla AGV automated systems, Factory Cat sweepers and scrubbers, Skyjack and Genie aerial lifts, Motrec and Pack Mule personnel & burden carriers, and Wildeck industrial mezzanines and work platforms. Capital Equipment is also a top tier service provider for all brands of forklifts, aerial lifts and other industrial equipment, and serves as a one-stop source for all material handling needs, including safety training and material. For more information, visit the CEH website at www.cehwi.com.