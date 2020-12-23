Toyota Material Handling Solutions Welcomes Jim Huffman as Systems Solutions Manager

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., December 22, 2020 – Toyota Material Handling Solutions today announced the addition of Jim Huffman to its sales team. As System Solutions Manager, Jim is responsible for the company’s racking and shelving, systems design, and automation sales and installation efforts.

“Jim comes to us with an extensive background in the material movement solutions area,” said TMHS President & CEO Shankar Basu. “With his broad experience in material handling and logistics management, Jim understands our customers’ unique challenges and provides creative solutions to help them increase efficiency and productivity at their facilities.”

Previously, Huffman worked with several well-known companies, including Sony Corporation of America, Emerson Electric, Raymond Corporation, WT Billard, and Mitsubishi Materials USA Corporation. He earned a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from California State University, Long Beach.

Jim resides in Fountain Valley, California, with his family. He is an active coach and mentor in his community and has served on the board of several local sports leagues.

About Toyota Material Handling Solutions

Serving Los Angeles County’s material handling needs since 1973, Toyota Material Handling Solutions is a full-line supplier of lift trucks and logistical solutions. Toyota Material Handling Solutions has the equipment, people, and expertise to help companies maximize productivity and improve their bottom line. Visit www.toyotamhs.com for more information on the company’s products and services.