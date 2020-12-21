Abraham at the double as Chelsea sink West Ham

Chelsea returned to winning ways on Monday, overcoming a nervy spell to beat West Ham 3-0 and reignite their challenge for a Premier League top-four place after consecutive defeats.

West Ham proved tricky opponents at an empty Stamford Bridge but lacked the firepower to respond to Thiago Silva's early goal before two late strikes in the space of two minutes from Tammy Abraham killed the contest.

Frank Lampard's team enjoyed a strong start to the season before losses to Everton and Wolves checked their progress but victory at the London Stadium lifts them into fifth position.

