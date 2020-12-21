Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Abraham at the double as Chelsea sink West Ham

December 21, 2020
No Comments

Chelsea returned to winning ways on Monday, overcoming a nervy spell to beat West Ham 3-0 and reignite their challenge for a Premier League top-four place after consecutive defeats.

West Ham proved tricky opponents at an empty Stamford Bridge but lacked the firepower to respond to Thiago Silva's early goal before two late strikes in the space of two minutes from Tammy Abraham killed the contest.

Frank Lampard's team enjoyed a strong start to the season before losses to Everton and Wolves checked their progress but victory at the London Stadium lifts them into fifth position.
