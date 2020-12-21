Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

European Commission approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

December 21, 2020
No Comments

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the commission “took the decision to make available for European citizens the first Covid-19 vaccine. We granted conditional market authorisation.”

The commission, the EU’s executive arm, gave the green light just hours after the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the EU drug regulator, said the vaccine meets the bloc's safety and quality standards. The Amsterdam-based EMA is responsible for approving all new drugs and vaccines across the 27 EU member states and is roughly equivalent to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The vaccine has already been given some form of regulatory authorisation in at least 15 countries, including in Britain and the United States.
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here

Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Technology
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing