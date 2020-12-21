European Commission approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the commission “took the decision to make available for European citizens the first Covid-19 vaccine. We granted conditional market authorisation.”

The commission, the EU’s executive arm, gave the green light just hours after the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the EU drug regulator, said the vaccine meets the bloc's safety and quality standards. The Amsterdam-based EMA is responsible for approving all new drugs and vaccines across the 27 EU member states and is roughly equivalent to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The vaccine has already been given some form of regulatory authorisation in at least 15 countries, including in Britain and the United States.

