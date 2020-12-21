10 Health Tips for Women of Any Age

Women in the United States live 81 years on average, almost five years longer than men. Our bodies and minds are made to carry us for many productive decades—to school, to work, and to give birth to babies and raise families. But women are also prone to dangerous diseases including heart disease, cancer, and stroke. There are so many different ways to keep your mind and body strong and healthy. Here are some streamlined tips for protecting a woman’s physical and mental health at any age.

Half of all long-term smokers will die from using tobacco. Smoking has been linked to several diseases and negative health effects, including heart disease (the number one killer of women), stroke, women’s infertility, and lung cancer. Lung cancer kills more women than breast cancer. Fortunately, when you stop smoking (or never begin the habit at all), you greatly decrease your risk of developing these diseases. Learn how to quit smoking.

Research studies show that social connections increase your likelihood of surviving physical health problems, increase your level of happiness, and may even help you live longer. In fact, one study has shown that connections to other people have as big of a positive effect on your physical health as quitting smoking. Strengthen the relationships you have, and make it a goal to make new friends.