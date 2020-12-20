Man United thrash Leeds 6-2 as rivalry renews in style

Manchester United demolished Leeds 6-2 in the first league meeting between the sides for 16 years to bolster their Premier League title aspirations on Sunday.

Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes scored twice as United's counter-attacking threat tore apart Marcelo Bielsa's attacking approach to move the Red Devils up to third, five points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

The much-anticipated clash as a historic rivalry was renewed lacked the fervour of a full Old Trafford in the stands, but more than delivered on the field.

There was little doubt about the result after just three minutes, though, as McTominay scored twice in an incredible start.

The Scotland international burst forward from his deep role in midfield to smash home Fernandes's pass from outside the area and then slotted home Anthony Martial's through ball.

Bielsa was among the finalists for FIFA's coach of the year this week for guiding Leeds back to the top flight.

However, the Argentine's determination to play in the same wide-open style no matter the opposition backfired as the visitors were 4-0 down inside 37 minutes.

Fernandes pounced on a loose ball inside the area after another fast counter-attack before another Leeds' Achilles' heel, defending set-pieces, was exposed when Victor Lindelof swept home Martial's flick on from a corner.

Leeds had plenty of chances themselves at the other end as Patrick Bamford slashed wide when clean through on David De Gea when the score was at 2-0.

However, they did not get on the scoreboard until four minutes before half-time when captain Liam Cooper headed in off the inside of the post from a corner.

