Leao scores fastest-ever Serie A goal after six seconds to keep AC Milan top

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao scored the fastest-ever goal in Serie A history on Sunday netting after just six seconds in a 2-1 win at Sassuolo which kept his side top of the table ahead of city rivals Inter Milan.

Milan, chasing a first Serie A title since 2011, launched straight into attack from kick-off, with Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu setting up Leao to slot home the rapid opener.

The previous fastest goal in the Italian top flight had been Paolo Poggi's for Piacenza against Fiorentina in December 2001 after eight seconds.

Milan have a one-point advantage on Antonio Conte's Inter who beat Spezia 2-1, with champions Juventus four points behind the leaders in third after a 4-0 win over Parma on Saturday.

"We wanted to start the game well because we missed out in the last few," said Milan coach Stefano Pioli whose side had been held 2-2 in both their last two league games against Parma and Genoa.

"We have four or five kick-off patterns. Yes, he (Leao) was prepared. It was an important moment. I often tell young players, there are points that are worth more because they come in delicate moments.

"This match weighed a lot from a mental point of view, we wanted to win and having succeeded gives us a lot of satisfaction."

Portuguese Leao, who usually plays on the left wing, started at centre-forward with star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic still out with a leg muscle problem and his replacement Ante Rebic also injured.

It was the 21-year-old's third league goal this season and fourth in all competitions.

