Netherlands bans flights from UK to prevent spread of Covid-19 mutation

The ban, from 6am (5am GMT) on Sunday until January 1, came hours after Britain announced a stay at home order for part of the country to slow the new variant.

"An infectious mutation of the Covid-19 virus is circulating in the United Kingdom. It is said to spread more easily and faster and is more difficult to detect," the Dutch health ministry said in a statement.

The Dutch public health body, the RIVM, therefore "recommends that any introduction of this virus strain from the United Kingdom be limited as much as possible by limiting and/or controlling passenger movements".

The health ministry added that a "case study in the Netherlands at the beginning of December revealed a virus with the variant described in the United Kingdom".

Experts were looking at how the infection happened and whether there were related cases.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s cabinet had now taken the “precautionary decision” to ban flights from Britain, the statement said, adding that other forms of transport were still under review.

