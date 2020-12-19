Johnson imposes tougher Covid-19 rules for England over Christmas as more contagious strain spreads

People will be required to stay at home except for essential reasons such as work, and non-essential retail will close, as will indoor leisure and entertainment. Social mixing will be limited to meeting one other person in an outdoor space.

Johnson had said on Friday he hoped England would not need a third lockdown after Christmas. He had also resisted calls to change plans to ease restrictions for five days over the festive period and allow three separate households to meet indoors. He said on Wednesday it would be "frankly inhuman" to ban Christmas.

However, those now in Tier 4 will not be allowed to mix with others over Christmas. And all others will now only be allowed to see friends and family for one day.

The new rules will come into effect from Saturday night at midnight.

New rules just six days before Christmas

"Millions will be heartbroken by this news, having their Christmas plans ripped up with less than a week’s notice," opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Twitter.

"At this time of national crisis, the British people want clear, decisive leadership. All we get from Boris Johnson is confusion and indecision."

The UK's other nations - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - have imposed different lockdown rules over the course of the pandemic.

Scotland said on Saturday it would impose a ban on travel to the rest of the United Kingdom, and the Christmas easing would be limited to just Dec. 25.

The Welsh first minister said all of Wales would go into Tier 4 from midnight, but two households could mix on Christmas Day.

