The United States Meat Market Trends

It is observed that the growth dynamics associated with this market is estimated to hold a value of roughly -8.5%. This is primarily because the consumption of meat within this country has reduced in the span of the last 5 years. Between 2015 and 2020, the market has declined by a value of roughly 1.4% on a yearly basis. The meat production market hence declined at a faster rate as compared to the overall economy surrounding this sector. Global Market Database is a world’s first dynamic B2B Market Research Platform which provides free market research tools.

The United States based meat Market declined at a faster rate as compared to the overall retail-based trade. The high protein content within meat is one of the key factors that drive the growth associated with this market. Additionally, the low cost associated with the poultry segment is another factor that propels the growth of this sector.

The United States based meat Market- Opportunities for growth:

Beef and Pork are the largest industrial segments within the meat sector for the U.S economy. The revenue stream of the operators is driven by the cost associated with the red meat. The higher prices associated with red meat translates to increased industry revenue. As of 2020, there are roughly 5,443 Meat, Beef, and Poultry Processing businesses in the US.

The South-East region of the United States accounts for the largest number of meat-based businesses. Some of the states with the maximum number of meat processing business units include Alabama, Alaska, and Arizona. The overall market linked to the meat processing sector is expected to decline by a value of 1.2%. Between the years 2015 and 2020, the number of animal-based meat businesses has reduced by a value of 0.2% every year. Global Market Database is an effective market research tool that gives its users market wise quantitative inputs.

The data for the trade and growth segments has been studied using Global Market Database . It is a cloud-based market database that provides information across 600 different markets and 12 different industries. The information provided by the domain is updated every quarter. Therefore, the market research reports available via this platform are highly robust and accurate. The cost optimum platform is updated via the DMD technology which studies the change in market dynamics and trends associated with the market.

Fish and Seafoods Market:

The fish and seafood segment is another important vertical that contributes to the meat industry. As of 2020, the United States has roughly 4253 Fish as well as Sea Food Businesses. The number of businesses in this market is expected to decline by a value of 3.4%. During the last 5 years, the industry declined by a value of 1.1% on a yearly basis. Most of the companies within this segment account for a market size of less than 5% individually.

The United States meat Market- Key companies:

One of the companies with the largest market share includes JBS USA Holdings. It is an American food processing company that generated a revenue of roughly USD 2.8 Billion in the year 2017. The company is headquartered in Colorado. The enterprise has roughly 7800 employees. On making a trade-based analysis, it is seen that JBS USA Holdings accounts for handling approximately one-third of all beef and small stock shipments to the region. Imported Beef and Lamb accounts for 10% and 50% of the North American market share respectively.

Owing to the pandemic the company has increased its health screening facilities by a value of roughly 100%. JBS USA Holdings has been employing a staggered shift-based staff distribution to maintain social distancing amongst its workforce. The increased sanitation and disinfection efforts are anticipated to drive the growth of the company.

#free_market_research_tools

#market_research_tool

#meat_market_trends

#market_database

#b2b_market_research

#global_market_database