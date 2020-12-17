Medius Named a Food Logistics’ 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Provider

Medius, a leading global provider of cloud-based accounts payable (AP) automation and spend management solutions, today announced that Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to the global food supply chain, has named Medius to its 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list.

The Medius modular spend management suite includes market-leading solutions for strategic sourcing, contract management, procurement, accounts payable automation, payments and supplier management, as well as data insights tools bringing control, compliance and cost savings throughout the entire source-to-pay process.

“From fleet management to warehouse management to simply just track and trace along the cold food chain, these software and technology providers have definitely stepped it up to ensure cold food and beverage products continue moving along the line without incident,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “This pandemic has thrown the food industry a curveball, but many of these providers fast-tracked the development and deployment of their solutions to ensure food safety, traceability, visibility and quality assurance.”

In response to unprecedented supply and demand chain upheaval, organizations have revamped their supply chains to restore resiliency and stability by embarking on finding new qualified suppliers through online auctions and sourcing events, and by leveraging procurement marketplaces such as Amazon.

“Food and beverage organizations have been faced with many challenges during this global pandemic,” said Shannon Kreps, vice president of product marketing, Medius. “Medius provides a full range of solutions to help manage unprecedented supply and demand chain challenges and improve spend and cash flow visibility to remain competitive. We are proud to be supporting many food and beverage companies to quickly source new suppliers, get them successfully onboarded, manage and monitor their performance, and securely process invoice payments.”

Companies on this year’s 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list will be profiled in the November/December 2020 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.